A Family of Three

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When novelist Andrea Dewenter dies in a car accident, the lives of her husband Christian, grown-up son Lars, and adolescent daughter Elaine go off the rails. For all three, the few days between Andrea's sudden death and her funeral turn into an emotional roller coaster that eventually shows them the virtue of being a family.

Cast

Götz SchubertChristian Dewenter
Max RiemeltLars Dewenter
Lena StolzeAndrea Dewenter
Franziska WeiszBabsi
Heinrich SchafmeisterBürgermeister
Max HerbrechterSchwimmlehrer

