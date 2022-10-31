A Family of Three

When novelist Andrea Dewenter dies in a car accident, the lives of her husband Christian, grown-up son Lars, and adolescent daughter Elaine go off the rails. For all three, the few days between Andrea's sudden death and her funeral turn into an emotional roller coaster that eventually shows them the virtue of being a family.
|Götz Schubert
|Christian Dewenter
|Max Riemelt
|Lars Dewenter
|Lena Stolze
|Andrea Dewenter
|Franziska Weisz
|Babsi
|Heinrich Schafmeister
|Bürgermeister
|Max Herbrechter
|Schwimmlehrer
View Full Cast >