1996

A Family Thing

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1996

Studio

United Artists

Earl Pilcher Jr., runs an equipment rental outfit in Arkansas, lives with his wife and kids and parents, and rarely takes off his gimme cap. His mother dies, leaving a letter explaining he's not her natural son, but the son of a Black woman who died in childbirth; plus, he has a half brother Ray, in Chicago, she wants him to visit. Earl makes the trip, initially receiving a cold welcome from Ray and Ray's son, Virgil. His birth mother's sister, Aunt T., an aged and blind matriarch, takes Earl in tow and insists that the family open up to him.

Cast

James Earl JonesRay Murdock
Michael BeachVirgil
Irma P. HallAunt T.
Grace ZabriskieRuby
Regina TaylorAnn
David KeithSonny

