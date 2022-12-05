A Fangirl's Romance

Not Available

Young zoomer Gao Ge is a technology geek full of fantastic ideas. In order to prevent her mother from telling the world that his father is a singer Luo Dayou, she took her mother to Shenzhen to confront Luo Dayou. However, after arriving in Shenzhen, unfortunately lost with her mother, she and her friend Doudou and Xiaobian, not only met her mother's old coworkers, but also found her mother's crazy youth and legendary love story. Gao Ge finally eliminated the misunderstanding of his mother and embarked on a journey of finding his father with his mother.