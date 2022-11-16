A Fantastic Encounter

Not Available

Newspaper reporter Shen Youran (Tong Fei) worked undercover in a black heart hospital and met Nanshan (Hu Xia) who treated her mother. Nanshan disease rushed to the hospital and got trapped in the hospital. As a reporter, Shen Youran wanted to expose the hospital's shady and took away the fake medicine sold to Nanshan's mother by the hospital. Nanshan didn't know the truth, he was eager to save his mother, and chased Shen Youran madly, and the evidence of Shen Youran was taken away by a lunatic. At the same time, the bodyguards sent by the hospital started chasing Shen Youran madly, and Shen Youran desperately protected the evidence for his own conscience. When Nanshan understood the truth of the matter, he resolutely stood with Shen Youran. The two worked together to expose the black heart hospital, and the two kind people were finally moved by love.