2014

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2014

Studio

Indomina Productions

Jack is a children's author turned crime novelist whose detailed research into the lives of Victorian serial killers has turned him into a paranoid wreck, persecuted by the irrational fear of being murdered. When Jack is thrown a life-line by his long-suffering agent and a mysterious Hollywood executive takes a sudden and inexplicable interest in his script, what should be his big break rapidly turns into his big breakdown, as Jack is forced to confront his worst demons; among them his love life, his laundry and the origin of all fear.

Cast

Simon PeggJack
Paul FreemanDr. Friedkin
Clare HigginsClair De Grunwald
Amara KaranSangeet
Alan DrakePerkins
Michael FeastDisgruntled Diner

