"The Cathedrals: A Farewell Celebration" captures this legendary group during one of their finest - and most emotional - hours. This video was taped at a live concert in the Ryman Auditorium on the Nashville stop of the group's 1999 farewell tour. The farewell celebration, hosted by Bill Gaither, attracted some of the biggest names in gospel music. Shown paying musical tribute to the Cathedrals are the Statler Brothers, the Oak Ridge Boys, Sandi Patty, Guy Penrod and others.