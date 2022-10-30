A Farra do Circo

Not Available

Led by Mayor Fortuna, Flying Circus, in Rio de Janeiro, served as the launch pad for a whole generation that came years later to write his name among the greats of Brazilian music. Roberto Berliner rescued all the material filmed on the Flying Circus from placing the bag on the boardwalk Arpoador to the trip to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Exclusively Even using images of the era, the film surprises so present in his speech. Also, to view complete takes of Barão Vermelho, Paralamas, Caetano Veloso, Astrúbal Trouxe O Trombone among others, this is for us. A lesson in activism and optimism as needed, today and forever.