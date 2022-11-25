A fehér kínai

Mathieu (Robin Renucci) is called on by the French government to investigate murders in the Asian community of Paris in this routine thriller. With Chinese and Vietnamese engaged in a bloody slaughterfest, the key to the mystery lies with the orphan girl (Marguerite Tran) who Mathieu helped to escape during the fall of Saigon in 1975. Now a beautiful young woman, Mathieu is reunited ten years later with the refugee, and together they attempt to solve the case. He uncovers a CIA plot that has carried over from the last days of the Vietnam War and that is related to the Paris murders.
View Full Cast >