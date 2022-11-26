Not Available

Nourished by pain, it corrupts the intimacy of a couple that has lost their child. The mother, Gracinda Nave, refuses to speak, transforming their home in a place of mourning where memories shatter lovers, ruining the relation with her husband, José Airosa. The original soundtrack is, in itself, a metaphor of how one can escape from grief, in a way the final duet symbolizes everything unsaid between them, through out the film. The director, Margarida Leitão, employs the symbology of a balloon, a puzzle and some drawings to create little flashes of a past filled with colour. A chromatic journey across the instants of another life when we could hear a child's laughter and the house was filled with joy. But now, the house is an empty space where the two lovers drift apart.