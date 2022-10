Not Available

Charlie, a backpacker, is walking through the bushes with a pen and notebook in his hand. He sways with the rustling of the trees as the music plays in his ears. While walking he sees a lady, Anna, a teenager, swimming in the river. That river became their meeting place and they easily became friends. But Anna’s father, Mang Berting, prohibited Charlie from coming to the river and even threatened him. How far will Anna and Charlie’s friendship go?