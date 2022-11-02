A Fever In The Blood

1961

A judge, a district attorney and a U. S. senator--each hoping to be elected the next governor--attempt to manipulate a murder trial to advance their own political ambitions. Director Vincent Sherman's 1961 drama stars Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Don Ameche, Jack Kelly, Angie Dickinson, Herbert Marshall, Jesse White, Parley Baer, Carroll O'Connor, Ray Danton, Andra Martin, Rhodes Reason and Louise Lorimer.