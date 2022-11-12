A Few Good Men

Not Available

Lee Ryder in two really hot scenes, the first one, sorta solo, (a la the final scene in Kansas City Trucking with Richard Locke) with Lee on the bottom bunk, stroking his huge meat, as another large cock pops thrugh the mattress from above, and he strokes it off, as well. Later in the film, he gives his drill sargeant a few pointers, right? Michael Christopher is an M.P. who catches a fellow recruit on AWOL. But the best scene is the opening, a new recruit is getting his hair buzzed off, and gives the barber a blowjob (an uncredited Al Parker - no face shot, just his cock through some camouflage pants!)The background sound is a mix of Marines "sounding off" and the buzz of the clippers, as of course the trademark Scott dry ice effect.