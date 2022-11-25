A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl

Not Available

This is a film about 12-year-old girls, made by 12-year-old girls, for 12-year-old girls, or anyone that has been a 12-year-old girl, or will be a 12-year-old girl, or wishes they were a 12-year-old girl. This inquisitive cross between a documentary and a theatre piece was created by Tilda Cobham-Hervey and twelve 12-year-old girls, where real girls articulate what they hope for, what they remember and what it feels like to be twelve. Performing themselves in a filmed field guide, together these specimens investigate their own species.