A Field Of Islands

Inspired by atmospheric adventure games such as Myst, and a poem by Édouard Glissant of the same name, this is a short film which starts with the desire to undo pain and constriction by finding 'negative islands' from which the world might be unmade. Nisha Ramayya plays 'S', who circles between lime kiln tunnels, observation decks high above a future city, and the London clubbing scene, trying to find a re-beginning, or a good way through this field of islands and into a world beyond.