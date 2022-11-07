A Fiery Family

Not Available

Most new immigrants are always involved in the activities of gangs. Although some of them are very smart and have established good business, people still call them "Big Circle Guys" indicating that they are outsiders to us. Ching Chi Kuk had come to Hong Kong with his brother Ching Chi Pang, sister Ching Siu Ming and brother-in-law Chi Wai since the middle seventies. Within a few years, Kuk being smart enough, had become well-known among the gangs. Once in an activity, Kuk was arrested and confessed quilty for his boss. Kuk was sent to prison and became a scapegoat. When he was released from the prison, Kuk decided to turn over a new life. During Kuk's imprisonment, his brother Pang joined the gang...