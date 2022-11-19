Not Available

A FIGHTING CHANCE is the vivid, character-driven story of Kyle Maynard, a young man born without arms or legs. At just 23 years of age, Kyle already became a top-ranked wrestler, ESPY award-winner, motivational speaker and bestselling author. However, when Kyle seeks an official Mixed Martial Arts match against an able-bodied fighter -- a highly controversial and dangerous goal -- he has to face even greater challenges in a world that fails to see him as anything but "disabled." Whether fighting in the MMA cage or extending his "No Excuses" philosophy to recovering military veterans, Kyle Maynard shows what life can be like when every day is a battle. Ask yourself: what is a disability? What is normal? A FIGHTING CHANCE premieres on ESPN, November 8th. Proceeds from all sales of the film are going to benefit the injured men and women in our armed forces. Go to FightingChanceMovie.com to learn more.