A Fighting Chance

In order to get his family back, Frank must transform internally and overcome his fear instilled in him by his father since childhood. And in the process of his turbulent spiritual journey and self-discovery, he creates a Martial Arts "Transformational Training Method: H.I.G.H. K.E.Y. F.I.T.N.E.S.S. which in turn he utilizes to lead and metamorphosize an inner-city High School Karate team from last place to first place in the state. These teenagers get to realize their unlimited God-given potential to overcome barriers and break down their limited beliefs and become positive contributors to society.