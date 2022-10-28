A Fighting Season

Not Available

On the brink of the 2007 U.S. troop surge, two Army Recruiters face the daunting pressures of recruitment while their own deployment is on the line. Sgt. Harris (Lew Temple) has been stationed in the recruiting office long enough for it to feel like home. On the other side of the world, a roadside bomb rips through a Humvee, and after recovering from the attack, Sgt. Mason (Clayne Crawford) gets reassigned and winds up in Harris's office. Mason wants to go back to the front lines, but he finds out that the war isn't confined to the battlefield.