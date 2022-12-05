A Film by Tuğra Kaftancıoğlu

Not Available

Mehmet, presenting himself as a film director, is on the look out for an actress to star in his next film. He offers amateur filmmaker Emre the casting job, wanting him to audition the candidates, chose the most appropriate one, and follow her candidly with his camera. Emre accepts, not knowing that he in return has also been filmed during this meeting. Emre auditions several female candidates, eager to star in a feature film, and then chooses one to follow, as instructed. Eventually, the main participants are gathered in an old, abandoned mansion on Prince's Island, off the coast of Istanbul.