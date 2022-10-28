A Film Called Drama

Not Available

It's over a year since Anna split from John and life is only getting harder. She isn't landing auditions and the pressure from family to make it work or call it quits is ever increasing. Fearing a future as uncertain as the present, Anna travels to Paris to the home of her best friend Jean. Life for Jean seems stable. He's given up acting and is settling down with his French partner Philippe. The timing of Anna's arrival isn't great however; Philippe's mother is dying and it's taking its toll on them both. Thankful for an easy excuse to escape, Jean dedicates his time and attention to Anna who herself is devoted to another task entirely.