A film of TAMA

A documentary featuring the band Tama who created a sensation in 1990. They enjoyed great success, but disbanded after one of the members left. All four former members are continuing with music in their own styles. The film focuses on the three former members: Ishikawa Koji, Takimoto Koji, and Chiku Toshiaki. The film carefully captures the musicians who keep creating and expressing music through their own unique lives that still mesmerizes audiences. The director Imaizumi Rikiya is a rising star whose past independent work has won many awards at Japan's film festivals. It is his first documentary and a debut for a commercial film.