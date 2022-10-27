1986

A Fine Mess

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 1986

Studio

Blake Edwards

Two friends an actor and a chef discover a plot to fix a horse race and try to capitalize on it. But also have to deal with the two men who fixed it who are trying to silence them. And there's also the mob boss whom the two guys work for who planned the fixing thing whose wife is having an affair with the actor.

Cast

Howie MandelDennis Powell
Richard MulliganWayne 'Turnip' Parragella
Stuart MargolinMaurice 'Binky' Drundza
Jennifer EdwardsEllen Frankenthaler
Maria Conchita AlonsoClaudia Pazzo
Paul SorvinoTony Pazzo

View Full Cast >

Images