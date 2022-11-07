Not Available

A Fine Week of Soaring

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An exciting insider's view of the Mifflin, Pennsylvania regional contest from the back seat of a Duo Discus high performance glider, with 15-time US national champion Karl Striedieck at the controls. Flying at high speed at treetop level over the Appalachian ridges, the viewer gets a sense of how a champion plies his craft. The supporting cast includes competition director Charlie Spratt, two-time world champion George Moffat, still a formidable competitor at 75, and the contest pilots and organizers.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images