A Fine Week of Soaring

An exciting insider's view of the Mifflin, Pennsylvania regional contest from the back seat of a Duo Discus high performance glider, with 15-time US national champion Karl Striedieck at the controls. Flying at high speed at treetop level over the Appalachian ridges, the viewer gets a sense of how a champion plies his craft. The supporting cast includes competition director Charlie Spratt, two-time world champion George Moffat, still a formidable competitor at 75, and the contest pilots and organizers.