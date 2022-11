Not Available

Tel Aviv cop Amir Samo (Sharon Alexander) was on the brink of nabbing a notorious pimp and drug dealer when the scumbag framed him for harassment and got him suspended. Derided by the press and the criminal underworld, Samo seeks solace in the local pub. There, he encounters Michal (Tal Kahana), a despondent barmaid saddled with a wannabe film director boyfriend (Adam Horowitz). Alon Abutbul and Noa Tishby co-star.