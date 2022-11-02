A Flash Affair

Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A U.I.C. production. We find Jerry in a developing room processing photographs. The curtain then rises. The cartoon artist Sid Griffiths sits at his drawing desk. He puts his pen into the inkpot and begins to draw. Jerry appears from his pen and jumps into the air. Jerry makes the shapes of letters with his body then they appear behind him. "HERE WE ARE AGAIN" Jerry says to Sid: "Draw me a line, boss, and I'll show you a trick!"