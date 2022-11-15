Not Available

In the summer of 2009, a new theme park was inaugurated in China. It was called „The Kingdom of the Dwarves“. From all over China recruits were brought in to live in the park and entertain its visitors. There were only two stipulated requirements for employment: the performers had to be between 18 and 40 years old and be shorter than 130 cm. Twice a day they take the stage singing and dancing for the paying crowd. “A flea’s skin would be too big for you” was an epigram used by the Romans to address a dwarf, at the period of the decadence.