A Flirtatious Woman

Agnès, a bourgeois young woman from Genebra, writes a letter to a friend, telling how she ended up cheating on her husband. Fascinated by the attitudes and gestures adopted by a prostitute to attract clients, Agnès decides to imitate her and seduces the first man she sees, sitting on a garden bench. Based on the story Le Signe (The Signal), by Guy de Maupassant, this short film is the first of four short films made by Jean-Luc Godard before he directed his first feature-length narrative film.