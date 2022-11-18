A Fly in the Champagne

Not Available

After a decade of bitter rival status, Kelly Slater and Andy Irons come together to surf off their differences! To get two seemingly mortal enemies to agree to sequester themselves on a tiny island with a half dozen camera men, a Hollywood interviewer capable of conjuring up tears during any interview, and an in-the-know magazine staff waiting with bated breath seemed like a ridiculous notion. The end result was a ten day purge of feelings, emotional baggage, dispelling rumors, talking it out, and a burying of the hatchet once and for all. Oh, and we forgot to mention that the waves were insane! Check out the documentary of two of the best surfers and biggest rivals of our sport battle it out in an epic boat trip in Indonesia.