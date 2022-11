Not Available

John Smart (William Haines), a hack writer, inherits a fortune from a distant relative and buys a castle in Laupheim. He pursues what appears to be a ghost of a beautiful woman but he learns that the so-called ghost is the estranged wife, Countess von Pless (Madge Bellamy), of the castle's previous owner, the cruel Count von Pless (Stuart Holmes). A romance blossoms despite the efforts of Count von Pless to convict Smart of obstructing justice.