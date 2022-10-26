A Fool and His Money

1989

Sandra Bullock and Jonathan Penner star in this hilarious, sexy comedy. New York advertising executive Morris Codman (Penner) seems to have it all - lots of talent and a beautiful girlfriend, Debbie (Bullock). When he loses his job he decides to use his advertising expertise to create, package and market a shady product that will make him millions. Debbie tries to convince him that money isn't everything and she loves him just the way he is. Morris' bizarre antics in promoting his product surprisingly lead to a fortune, but can love survive his quest for the almighty dollar?