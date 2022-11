Not Available

Born into a wealthy family, Xiao-wei lives a carefree life with his loving mother's care. He enjoys reading picture books written by his favorite author Kauff, especially those works about mermaids. One day, he accidentally takes the wrong bus, arrives at the seacoast and meets a mermaid, Blue. He believes Blue is the embodiment of the character in those picture books. Since then, Xiao-wei's "normal life," has become not "normal."