A Fox Hunt

A provincial Soviet town. Factory worker Victor Belov is beaten up by two teenagers in the park. One of them, Vladimir Belikov, goes to a correction labor settlement for two years, the other is put on probation. Belov goes on with his life and work. Life is simple and unambiguous: the factory, the wife, regular factory sports competitions. But the memories of the trial keep coming back. Everything was not done as properly as it had seemed then. He wants to change the fate of the accused, goes to the labor camp, obtains the right to visit him there and advocates his early release…