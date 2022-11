Not Available

Clever tale of a bumbling ice cream vendor named Freezerburn, who stumbles onto evil toy tycoon Sualc Atnas's plot to sabotage Santa's reindeer-driven Christmas run, thus forcing parents to spend billions in stores. With the aid of penguin pal Chill as well as scientist (and love interest) Anna, Freezerburn heads to the North Pole to save the day. - Tom Keogh