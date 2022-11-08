A French Lesson

Not Available

Actions of the movie occurred in Post-WWII years in small village. Mother with three children. Father was lost in the war, like many other. 11-year old son rather smart boy is main help in housekeeping. But here was primary school only, and he was sent to study to neighbor village over 50 km. He lives with his mother's friend - woman and two children. Mother brought food one time per 3 weeks, and he cooks and eats separately from householders. To buy more food he plays game 'money'. He was beaten by older boys – usual child's cruelty.