1994

A Friend of Dorothy

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 1994

Studio

Medio Pollito Pictures

Winston arrives at NYU as a freshman, knowing he's gay and wondering where that fact will lead him. He falls hard for Tom, his temporary roommate who's soon to leave for L.A., and it's a big risk to express these feelings. Meanwhile, temptations and opportunities abound in the Village: sex in public toilets, uninhibited people at parties, and knowing Act-uppers. Plus, there are misinterpreted signals, like the ones Winston gets from a Moonie. With help from his hometown friend Anne, Winston keeps his equilibrium and finds the perfect place to meet someone: the Judy Garland rack at Tower Records.

Cast

Ann RussoAnne (as Ann Zupa)
Greg LaurenMatt
Thomas LennonMoonie (as Tom Lennon)
Anne SimonWinston

