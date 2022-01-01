A Friend of Dorothy

1994

Winston arrives at NYU as a freshman, knowing he's gay and wondering where that fact will lead him. He falls hard for Tom, his temporary roommate who's soon to leave for L.A., and it's a big risk to express these feelings. Meanwhile, temptations and opportunities abound in the Village: sex in public toilets, uninhibited people at parties, and knowing Act-uppers. Plus, there are misinterpreted signals, like the ones Winston gets from a Moonie. With help from his hometown friend Anne, Winston keeps his equilibrium and finds the perfect place to meet someone: the Judy Garland rack at Tower Records.