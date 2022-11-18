Not Available

70-year-old Mati is a passionate bibliophile whose job is his hobby - he´s got a job at the library. The rest of his little time he shares with his sweet wife. Then one sudden day death comes to his spouse. A whole life of stability crashes. Neither his adolescent daughter nor his dear books are of any help. Loneliness and indifference overrun his life and Mati plots his suicide. A strange 60-year- old wayfarer, Sass, who travels with a backpack of books and frequents public libraries to read the newspapers, brings forth a change. Bit by bit he starts to provide Mati with an interest in life again. "A Friend of Mine" is a warm expression of solitude and friendship, which helps us to overcome the bleakest periods of life.