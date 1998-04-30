A Friend of the Deceased

1998

Tolla is an unemployed translator whose wife is leaving him. Despondent and weak, he submits to the suggestion of an acquantance to have a contract placed on the man that his wife is seeing. Instead, however, he arranges for the hit to be placed on himself. Before the contract is executed, he develops a relationship with a prostitute, and then changes his mind. In order to survive he takes the obvious course of action, which turns out to have possibly been unnecessary, and then he must deal with the guilt.