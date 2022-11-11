A Friend of the Family

Not Available

After she narrowly escaped rape by attackers in Toronto, artist Alison Shaw and her devoted hunky husband Darrin, a construction worker, move to a rural small town in Ontario and nest a dream home. The locals are welcoming, especially David Snow, who makes Darrin his partner in an Antiques business and gallery for her art, but then she believes David is the serial killer behind a number of murders on women looking rather like her- given his excellent reputation, nobody believes her. Even after they move to Vancouver, her obsession remains focused and Darrin had had enough...