After spending most of the day trying to write but getting nowhere, a writer suffering with writer's block decides to take a much needed break. WINNER - OUTSTANDING SCREEN STORY, OUTSTANDING PRODUCING - ZedFest 2018 WINNER - BEST HUMOR - Independent Horror Movie Awards 2018 NOMINEE - BEST SHORT, BEST MUSIC, BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Independent Horror Movie Awards 2018 NOMINEE - BEST MUSIC , BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS - FANtastic Horror Film Festival 2019