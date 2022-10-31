Not Available

A Game of Honor

    A GAME OF HONOR, the feature length documentary film, captures a never-before-seen look at the incomparable Division I football programs at The U.S. Military Academy at West Point and The U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. The Cadets and Midshipmen endure a much different athletic experience than any other football program in the nation. A GAME OF HONOR reveals the dedication, discipline and determination required to make the journey from military training, to an elite classroom education, and onto the football field.

    Cast

