Not Available

A GAME OF SPORT gives a new look into the world of petticoats and politics. With Miss Charlotte Kingsley (Hannah Cutting) still reluctant to find a husband, it's up to her two sisters (Ashleigh Clowes, Hannah Griffiths) and their husbands to find her a suitable bachelor. The game commences and two seemingly eligible gentlemen are found; the flamboyant Mr Rupert Barnaby-Walker (Nick Barclay), first choice of the husbands, and the charming Mr Edward Montague-Swansworth (Jonny Baynham) found by the sisters. With both men trying for Miss Kingsley's affections, it appears she is soon to find herself a partner. But all is not as it seems...