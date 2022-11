Not Available

A lost film. Flora Powell and Arthur Lennox are lovers, but the girl's stern father has other plans for his daughter, preferring the Rev. John Maxwell for a son-in-law. Arthur receives a note from Flora informing him her father is to take her on an automobile tour in company with the minister. Arthur proves to be a resourceful young man and he visits the automobile garage, and makes an arrangement to drive the car in which the tour is made.