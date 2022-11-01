Not Available

A Geisha

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

In the post-war Gion district of Kyoto, the geisha Miyoharu agrees to apprentice the 16 year-old Eiko, whose mother was a former geisha who had just died. After a year of training they have to find a large sum of money before Eiko can debut. Miyoharu borrows the money from the tea-house owner, Okimi, who in turn obtains the money from the businessman Kusuda. Kusuda fancies Eiko himself and wants to give Miyoharu to Kanzaki in order to close a large business deal. However both geishas have minds of their own and, going against tradition, want to be able to say no to clients. Written by Will Gilbert

Cast

Michiyo KogureMiyoharu
Ayako WakaoEiko
Seizaburô KawazuKusuda
Midori KomatsuOume
Sumao IshiharaKokichi
Kanji KoshibaKanzaki

