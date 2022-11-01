1943

A Gem of A Jam

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1943

Studio

Not Available

The stooges are janitors working in the offices of Doctors Harts, Burns and Belcher. Some crooks arrive seeking medical attention after their boss has been wounded in a shoot out with the cops. Mistaken for doctors, the boys are forced to operate on the wounded crook, but instead they accidentally dump him out the window into a passing police car. The rest of the gang chases them into a store room filled with dummies where the cops finally catch the bad guys.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Moe HowardMoe
Larry FineLarry
Dudley DickersonWatchman (uncredited)
Al HillWatchman (uncredited)

