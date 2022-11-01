A Gem of A Jam

The stooges are janitors working in the offices of Doctors Harts, Burns and Belcher. Some crooks arrive seeking medical attention after their boss has been wounded in a shoot out with the cops. Mistaken for doctors, the boys are forced to operate on the wounded crook, but instead they accidentally dump him out the window into a passing police car. The rest of the gang chases them into a store room filled with dummies where the cops finally catch the bad guys.
|Curly Howard
|Curly
|Moe Howard
|Moe
|Larry Fine
|Larry
|Dudley Dickerson
|Watchman (uncredited)
|Al Hill
|Watchman (uncredited)
