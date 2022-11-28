A Gentle Kiss

Not Available

It is a story of real & simple friendship between two lower primary school student; Bhutu (Broto Banerjee), son of soon-grown-up-rich businessman Laltu Biswas (Shiboprosad Mukherjee) & Mitali Biswas (Gargi Roy Chowdhury) and newly admitted Chini (Tiyasha Pal), daughter of high life-styled Professor (Sujan Mukhopadhyay) & teacher (Churni Ganguly). Drama started as Bhutu kissed Chini as a symbol of friendship, which made clash between the respective families with their grown-up thinkings.