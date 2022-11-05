A Gentleman After Dark

A greedy woman betrays her jewel thief husband to the police, for the reward. Her husband's friend, a detective, adopts the couple's child and raises her as his own. Eighteen years later the husband, still in prison, finds out that his ex-wife is now blackmailing their daughter. He vows to break out and put a stop to her once and for all.
|Miriam Hopkins
|Flo Melton
|Preston Foster
|Tom Gaynor
|Harold Huber
|Stubby
|Phillip Reed
|Eddie Smith
|Gloria Holden
|Miss Clark
|Douglass Dumbrille
|Enzo Calibra
