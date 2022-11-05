1942

A Gentleman After Dark

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 1942

Studio

Not Available

A greedy woman betrays her jewel thief husband to the police, for the reward. Her husband's friend, a detective, adopts the couple's child and raises her as his own. Eighteen years later the husband, still in prison, finds out that his ex-wife is now blackmailing their daughter. He vows to break out and put a stop to her once and for all.

Cast

Miriam HopkinsFlo Melton
Preston FosterTom Gaynor
Harold HuberStubby
Phillip ReedEddie Smith
Gloria HoldenMiss Clark
Douglass DumbrilleEnzo Calibra

