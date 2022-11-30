A Georgian Toast

Not Available

During the filming of the documentary film “The Gift”, Giuliano Fratini meets the master Marlen Khutsiev, who agrees to speak about Tarkovsky. But before being asked any questions, as a sign of thanks to his Italian guests, he wants to talk about Italy and in particular about Fellini, about the friendship they forged at the Moscow Festival in 1963. Back then the Italian master asked to meet him, the little Georgian who had problems with the regime. This small film is a tribute to the Italian genius but also to the Georgian master.