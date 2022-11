Not Available

Journalist Jørgen Lorentzen was in Turkey when the coup attempt happened in 2016 and followed the event the whole evening. In the middle of the night one neighbour said: “This is not a real coup, I have experienced many coups and know what a coup is”. From that moment Lorentzen started the investigation of the event and its aftermath. This documentary is a critical analysis of the coup attempt in Turkey throughout the night between the 15th and 16th of July 2016.