2015

Starring Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne and Beverley Mitchell, “A Gift Wrapped Christmas” chronicles personal shopper Gwen’s newest client, Charlie, a high-rolling, workaholic, single father. When Gwen meets his 8-year-old son during a package drop, she is saddened to see just how little time Charlie spends with him. Determined to get Charlie to appreciate his family, Gwen makes it her Christmas mission to get him into the festive spirit. As she gets closer to Charlie and Owen, she also discovers what she wants for the holidays.