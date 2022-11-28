Not Available

After turning down a long, seemingly abandoned, road in a 1968 Ford Galaxie named Archie, Yuna encounters a philosophical hitchhiker, a girl with (almost) pink hair and an unusual Old Lady who asks her to put all of who she is in a small empty box. Embarking on a journey down this long un-named road, our trio fall into series of mis-adventures in which they discuss the appropriate assemblage of a sandwich, struggle to pee in the woods, build illegal campfires, debate what to put in empty boxes, and contemplate their own existence. This heart-felt quirky drama does not shy away from the truth, whether that be the fragility of dreams, homes and life itself, or the destructive nature of loss and mental disorders. "A Girl, A Boy, A Penny and a Very, Very, Very Long Road" is an indie-film that inspires trust, self-love and bravery.